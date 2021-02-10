Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Robert Irwin's cheeky comment about sister Bindi's pregnancy (Sunrise)
Celebrity

Robert Irwin’s cheeky dig at pregnant Bindi

10th Feb 2021 12:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Terri Irwin has given her son Robert a playful punch on the arm after he made a cheeky comment about his pregnant sister on breakfast television.

Speaking to Channel 7's Sunrise program on Wednesday morning, the famous mother and son duo updated viewers on Bindi's pregnancy.

"She's due next month, so it's that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes," Terri said.

Robert then added: "She's massive now!"

Terri and Robert Irwin on Channel 7's Sunrise.
Terri and Robert Irwin on Channel 7's Sunrise.

The comment caused Terri to give Robert a whack on the arm.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell have been regularly updating fans on the pregnancy and have confirmed their first child is a little girl.

Originally published as Robert Irwin's cheeky dig at pregnant Bindi

More Stories

bindi irwin celebrity editors picks entertainment pregnancy robert irwin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dingo nips Fraser Island resident on her property

        Premium Content Dingo nips Fraser Island resident on her property

        News A Fraser Island resident has been nipped by a dingo that came onto her property

        BIG READ: Why Bundaberg desperately needs more babies

        Premium Content BIG READ: Why Bundaberg desperately needs more babies

        News The theory behind why demographers want legislative change to make it easier to...

        Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

        Premium Content Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

        News To celebrate the milestone and thank the community for their support over the last...

        Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Premium Content Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Travel The fear of snap border closures is putting Australians off interstate holidays.