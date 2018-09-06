Menu
Katter's Australian Party state leader Robbie Katter. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Politics

‘Katter in contempt of electoral commission’

by Sarah Vogler
6th Sep 2018 10:45 AM
ATTORNEY-General Yvette D'Ath has lashed the Katter's Australian Party for alleging political interference in last year's electoral redistribution and called on him to apologise.

KAP state leader Robbie Katter has listed the redistribution - which saw KAP MP Shane Knuth's former seat among those abolished - as an example of the major parties trying to stop the KAP from succeeding.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
It followed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's decision to cut four extra staff afforded to the KAP after they refused to denounce Senator Fraser Anning's contentious "final solution" speech.

"Labor voted with the LNP to change the definition of a minor party. They performed a redistribution last year where they abolished Shane Knuth's seat and made mine bigger and more unwieldy thinking they would get rid of us but we came back stronger," Mr Katter had said.

KAP’s Robbie Katter. Picture: Annette Dew
Ms D'Ath described Mr Katter's criticism as "contemptuous of the Queensland Electoral Commission".

"Suggesting interference in the independent redistribution process is not just scandalous, it is irresponsible," she said.

"The allegations by the Member for Traeger are unfounded and he should apologise for such comments."

"...respect for independent public institution is vital to our democratic system and we as Members of Parliament have a particular responsibility to protect and respect independent institutions."

Ms D'Ath made the comments as she confirmed acting Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen would be given the job permanently.

She also announced Caxton Legal Service director Scott McDougall has been appointed as the state's new Anti-Discrimination Commission.

