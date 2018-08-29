Menu
Robbie Farah of the Tigers will run around again in 2019.
Rugby League

17 seasons! Farah signs on for another Tigers campaign

by Staff writers
29th Aug 2018 1:20 PM

ROBBIE Farah has reportedly agreed to run around for an incredible 17th season in the NRL.

Channel 9 and Channel 7 have both reported Farah and the Wests Tigers have agreed to a fresh one-year deal that will see the veteran hooker go around again next year.

Farah will be 35 years old when the 2019 season begins.

He famously returned to the black and gold club he won an NRL title with in 2005, alongside good mate Benji Marshall.

Marshall is yet to commit beyond the current season.

The Tigers are yet to announce the new deal.

