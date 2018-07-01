Farah set for emotional Leichhardt homecoming

ROBBIE Farah will take his usual seat in the Leichhardt Oval dressing room on Sunday. Or at least he hopes.

"I hope no one has taken it," Farah laughs.

Much has changed for Farah and the Tigers since he last walked out onto the ground as a Tigers player on April 17, 2016. But the one thing which has not altered is his love of the Tigers and his passion of playing in front of a packed out Leichhardt Oval.

Farah and Benji Marshall commandeered the back left spot of the Tigers dressing room more than a decade ago. In Marshall's absence it was Luke Brooks and Mitchell Moses who sat closest to Farah.

Farah played a warm up game for Lebanon at the venue last year and has been back for a handful of lower grade games since his iconic scoreboard shot. But despite having intentions to watch the Tigers play an NRL game there, he had not got around to it.

And while plenty is different in Farah's world as he prepares to pull on the Tigers jumper again to play the Gold Coast, much will be the same for the 34-year-old.

"I generally like to get there really early," Farah said.

"Sometimes you get to other grounds and just sit in the sheds waiting and killing time. But at Leichhardt I get there two and half hours before the game, it takes a while to walk into the ground because people stop you. I'll sit there and soak up the atmosphere. I'll be pretty nervous.

The return completes a stunning return for Farah. Pic: Gregg Porteous

"Coming down the tunnel I will touch the Tigers sign - it was something I brought in a few years ago because Liverpool players do it at Anfield. It hasn't been washed and you can still see the finger prints there.

"When I run out I have a bunch of mates who I played junior footy with who sit in the same spot in the corner of the hill so I will look for them and my family."

Farah looked destined for anything but a fairytale farewell to his glittering career. He was ready to walk away just six weeks ago. Unable to get a crack in South Sydney's NRL side, Farah was relegated to playing for North Sydney in reserve grade. It was a far cry from the packed arenas he had played in front of during his 15 year career. From the Tigers 2005 premiership win, captaining the Blues and representing Australia.

Now he was trying to steel himself mentally while playing for the Bears in front of a handful of people at North Sydney Oval.

Farah makes his club return alongside fellow recruit Moses Mbye. Pic: Jenny Evans

After trying for months to give it all for the Bears, he felt his time was done. Farah walked from the field on May 20 having been walloped by Blacktown 42-24 thinking he had played his final match.

"It was the first time during my career that I found myself clock watching during the game," Farah said.

"I thought I was done. You go back there and you get heckled from the crowd and we got beat by about 18 points. It was mentally hard and you start asking yourself if you're betting off giving it away and if you're too old.

"I walked off the field and my girlfriend was watching and the first thing she said to me was 'you're over it aren't you?".

"She noticed it on the field that I just wasn't myself. It wasn't fair to the Bears if I couldn't give my best. They are a proud club."

Farah picked up the phone on his way home from the match and called his long-term manager Sam Ayoub. Farah's message was clear.

"I told him I have to have a long and hard think about what I wanted to do," Farah said. "I loved pulling the Bears jersey on but it was a difficult time. At that stage it looked like Damien Cook was going to be picked for Origin and Sammy said 'just tough it out until Origin and you'll get a couple of games and then make a decision. If you play NRL and your heart is not in it then give it away'.

Farah has spent the majority of 2018 with the North Sydney Bears. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

"For someone like myself that's a real competitor and you have a lot of pride in yourself to find myself spending the year out in reserve grade was hard and with Cooky playing so well there wasn't any light at the end of the tunnel."

Farah kept plugging away for the Bears until featuring in two games for the Rabbitohs in Cook's absence. He produced 80 minute performances and went close to back to back honours in helping the Rabbitohs to two wins.

"It reassured me that I could still play at that level and compete," Farah said. "It got that hunger back for me and I knew I wanted to keep playing.

"Then this opportunity came up and it was too good to refuse. While it's a feel good story that I'm back here, I've been brought back to do a job and I need to do it."

