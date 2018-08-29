Marshall, Farah to play on in 2019

Robbie Farah and Benji Marshall will stick around at the Tigers in 2019. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

THE Tigers run into their final game of the season against South Sydney boosted by news that Robbie Farah and Benji Marshall will play on in 2019.

It is understood Farah, who returned to the club after 18 months with the Rabbitohs, has agreed to a one-year deal that will take him into his 17th NRL season in 2019.

Marshall has also re-signed for one more year after coming back to the Tigers following stints in rugby union and with NRL rivals St George Illawarra and Brisbane.

"It was always my intention coming back here to finish my career here," Marshall said.

"I think it's pretty special to start and finish my career at the same place, and to be able to do it with Robbie is something I never could have imagined happening.

Winger David Nofoaluma, who also revealed he was "one day away" from leaving the club before re-signing last year, believes the pair were out of place in their time away from the Tigers and knows he'd have been the same way if he ever departed.

"You could see how Benji and Robbie, when they left, they felt lost because they're so used to playing at their club, where they felt they were born into," said 24-year-old Nofoaluma.

"I'd feel the same if I was to leave.

"You see all the smiles on the fans' faces, and it's because they've done so much for this club over the years."

The Campbelltown junior inked a lengthy contract with the club last season when the Tigers were at their most tumultuous point, a gamble Nofoaluma believes has already paid off.

"I was one day off leaving," Nofoaluma said.

"To sign on for a long-term deal, four years, was also a big decision to make, seeing as though last year was a bit of a tough season and the club was in a place where we didn't know where it was headed.

Nofoaluma was “one day away” from leaving the Wests Tigers. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"To decide to stay and the outcome we've had this year, it's my decision, and the risk I took, a good one."

The bullocking winger rebounded from a tough beginning to the season, when he was dumped to reserve grade by coach Ivan Cleary, to form a major part in the Tigers' valiant but unsuccessful push to end their finals drought.

The Tigers' 12 wins this year would have been enough to make the finals in eight of the past nine seasons and an upset victory over Souths would make them the first 13-win team to miss the playoffs since 1999.

"From where we were last year to what's happened this year, I think everyone can be happy with where the club is going forward," Nofoaluma said.

"We can only expect us to be better next year.

