Robbery accused weeps in court as his toddler says hello

FATHER-of-three Joshua Moras is behind bars after police charged him with the armed robbery of a Shell service station in East Bundaberg.

Police are alleging that a knife was used by one of two males involved in the offence.

Moras, 27, appeared in the dock of Bundaberg Magistrates Court and was seen to wipe away a tear using the sleeve of his prison greens when his daughter, a toddler, twice ran over to the glass wall of the dock to say hello to her daddy.

Moras is charged with robbery with violence/armed and in company at 8.25pm on Saturday, June 17; and four counts of stealing on Saturday, September 16 at Hinkler shopping centre.

No pleas were made and the police prosecutor did not give details of the charges against Moras.

His barrister Alan Taylor said Moras would not be making a bail application, telling Magistrate Belinda Merrin the man's family were also in the court.

After his matters were adjourned to November, Moras blew the toddler a kiss as he was led away.

His arrest and charges come three months after the robbery.

Bundaberg CIB investigating officers previously released CCTV images of two men police allege had been involved in the Shell robbery on Scotland St. No one else has been charged.