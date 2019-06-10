Home invasion fail after social media post

THREE drunk youths hid their faces under bandanas in a ham-fisted home invasion that was doomed to fail.

The teenage victim, who was known to the offenders, had already spotted the lads in their bandanas that night when they posted photos of themselves on social media, an Ipswich court heard.

In Ipswich Children's Court, Judge Dennis Lynch QC called home invasion 'a hair-brained scheme'.

Two of the offenders, aged 17, pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling at night when armed with an offensive weapon when in company at Deebing Heights on November 27, 2018; and assaulting an adult male when attempting to steal, assaulting a young male when armed, and doing personal violence.

They were both convicted of committing burglary, and attempted armed robbery in company with violence.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said the pair knew the teen victim from school.

At 11pm there were knocks at the door and two masked youths barged inside.

The third remained at the door.

They yelled at the father, demanding money while one male wielded a knife.

The teen victim recognised one of the intruders and called out his name.

The court heard a knife with a 30cm blade was held against the teen's stomach and he could feel its tip. The victim was screaming out.

With police on their way, the intruders ran to a nearby park.

One later told his mum that he "did something bad" and she drove him to Yamanto police to hand himself in.

"The attack was planned, targeted, they were told there was money in the house they were going to use to buy more alcohol," Ms Thompson said.

"He (the son) feared for his life. His father was shaken and feared that his son would be hurt."

The Crown sought a supervised probation order of up to two years. One defence barrister said her client was clearly the principal offender. She said the case was unusual in that he had no prior offences.

"He drank a bottle of rum, and felt the effects of it," the barrister said.

"They were in an intoxicated state, and worked themselves up to this."

With regard to the second offender, his defence barrister Clare O'Connor said although he was involved in its planning "he did express some doubts whether the offence should go ahead".

"He knew it was stupid and would ultimately fail. He stayed outside and was not involved in the violence," Ms O'Connor said.

Judge Lynch told the youths it was serious conduct and if they'd done this at the age of 18 they would be begging the court not to send them into an adult jail.

"This sort of behaviour is unacceptable. An ill-conceived plan that was thought to be a good idea by a group of you when intoxicated," he said.

"You went there to get money when armed with knives. It was a hair-brained scheme.

"He recognised you because earlier you posted a video online that was seen by the victim."

Judge Lynch said if the youth had been injured by the knife the consequences for both would be different.

He noted they were drinking alcohol and one of the youths realised the escapade was doomed to failure and "a very bad idea".

He said ultimately young people had to be responsible for their actions.

Each was sentenced to 12-months probation and must report to the Department of Youth Justice.