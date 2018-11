Police are investigating a break and enter of a house in Targo St last Sunday, where jewellery of sentimental value was stolen.

POLICE are investigating a break and enter of a house in Targo St last Sunday, where jewellery of sentimental value was stolen.

The victim is 87-years-old and the jewellery was handed down to her through generations.

If you can help us reunite her with the jewellery, contact police via Policelink on 13 14 44 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP1802008463