Actor Rob Lowe has taken a shot at Prince William for a surprising reason. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Celebrity

Rob Lowe ‘traumatised’ by Prince William

by New York Post
29th May 2019 4:56 AM

ROB Lowe still has PTSD from Prince William's hair loss.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the 55-year-old actor was asked if he considers himself to be more or less vain than the average British man, to which he quipped, "That's a low bar!"

"Can we talk about William?" the Parks and Recreation star added by way of explanation. "I mean the future king of your country let himself lose his own hair! So when I say British men set a very low bar … Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair."

 

November 2000: Hair today … Picture: AP Photo/Toby Melville/WPA Solo Rota
According to the New York Post, Lowe continued: "But he's going to be the f - king King of England! And … and there's a pill!"

It comes as Prince William was spotted during the English Championship playoff final football match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium in London on May 27, 2019 - wearing a ball cap.

 

Britain's Prince William, second left, and former footballer John Carew, right, celebrate after Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi scores his side's first goal. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
When it comes to his own head of luscious locks, Lowe doesn't mess around. "The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having stuff mainlined into my f - king veins," he explained. "And that's what I did for the next 30 years."

 

Keeping up appearances: Rob Lowe attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA
So if you ever see the Golden Globe winner's coif starting to thin out, you'll know something's gone seriously awry.

 

 

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

 

January 2016: Gone tomorrow. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
