ROASTED: Teen stole $8000 from Red Rooster to pay drug debt

CAUGHT RED HANDED: A teen pleaded guilty to five charges, including stealing $5000 from the fast food joint where he used to work.

CAUGHT RED HANDED: A teen pleaded guilty to five charges, including stealing $5000 from the fast food joint where he used to work. Contributed

A FORMER Red Rooster employee has narrowly avoided a stint in jail for breaking in and stealing about $8000 from the Warwick business.

Bradyn James Baker kept the key to Red Rooster after he was fired from the fast food store and used it to break into the Wood St restaurant on Easter Monday.

CCTV footage showed Baker deactivating the alarm and stealing about $8000 from the safe.

The 18-year-old yesterday pleaded guilty to five offences, including supplying dangerous drugs, possession of a knuckle duster, and breaking and entering a business premises.

Lawyer Phillip Crook said Baker had a "very bad drug habit" at the time of the offence and the money was for drugs.

Baker admitted to giving all the money to an unnamed person to pay a $2000 drug debt.

Warwick Magistrates Court also heard Baker sold 10 ounces of marijuana, making $1000 over two-days.

Mr Crook said the charges were a "big wake-up call" for Baker, who was reportedly "clean" from drugs.

"He appreciates that these are serious charges," he said.

"He is presently looking for work, which is virtually impossible in Warwick."

COOKING UP TROUBLE: Bradyn Jacob Baker broke into Red Rooster in the early hours of the morning on Easter Monday. Elyse Wurm

Mr Crook asked acting magistrate Jason Schubert to consider Baker's youth when determining a sentence.

But Mr Schubert said Baker was still on a 12-month probation for assault occasioning bodily harm when he broke into Red Rooster.

"That offending is aggravated by you being an ex-employee. It is also aggravated by the fact that you were on probation at the time," Mr Schubert said. "It is not an insignificant amount of money to go into a business and blatantly take."

Mr Schubert sentenced Baker to two months' jail, which was wholly suspended.

The Warwick teen was also ordered to pay $6480 restitution for the break and enter offence.

Baker was also given 12 months probation for supplying marijuana. He was convicted on all other charges but not further punished.