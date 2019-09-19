Menu
Aiden O'Neill ready for the trial against Wide Bay this Saturday.
News

Roar star reveals team's plan to take on Wide Bay's finest

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
19th Sep 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: For Brisbane Roar player Aiden O'Neill, this weekend's match against Wide Bay is an opportunity for the A-league squad to focus on what it needs to do in preparation for the season.

O'Neill jetted into Hervey Bay on Wednesday afternoon with his Roar team mates to prepare for Saturday's match.

"We need to focus on us, for this match,” he said.

O'Neill believes these regional trips are a great opportunity for the team to gel together before the start of the season.

"We have a lot of young players and it takes time to gel,” O'Neill said.

The Wide Bay Invitational team will play the Brisbane Roar at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, Hervey Bay on Saturday.

The match is due to kick-off at 5pm.

