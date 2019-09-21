Roar ready to raise the level of intensity

Brisbane Roar first training session at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct - goalie Macklin Freke and Brad Inman.

Alistair Brightman

FOOTBALL: Brisbane Roar will not be holding back when it takes on the Wide Bay Select team in a pre-season match this afternoon.

Queensland's only A-league team is enjoying a solid pre-season, with players leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for a new era.

Under the guidance of Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler, the Roar has made significant changes to last season's squad.

The introduction of new players, including Jay O'Shea, Max Cocrombe and Roy O'Donovan, the team has been working on building team rapport.

The Hervey Bay match is the second time the team has travelled to regional Queensland to prepare, having played in Gladstone earlier in its campaign.

The Brisbane team will not take the Wide Bay Select team lightly, with mid-fielder Aiden O'Neill pleased with the team's pre-season.

"We've gelled really well and that's one of the benefits of a long pre-season - we get a few trips away as a team to different places, which is really good for us all,” O'Neill said.

Roar has recorded a number of strong results so far.

O'Neill said the side's focus was entirely on fine-tuning processes ahead of its Round 1 date with Perth Glory

"I think it's all about us. We don't focus too much on the opposition,” O'Neill said.

"We've just got to focus on us and being ready for the start of the season.”

The Wide Bay Select coach Dale Paxton wants to keep it simple for his charges.

Paxton is under no illusions about the task ahead of the Wide Bay team.

"Roar beat the Gladstone side 11-0 and they have had a lot more training and time together since then,” Paxton said.

He said whatever the result, the message he would pass on to his players was to enjoy the experience and have fun.