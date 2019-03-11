Roadworks to start on Elliott Heads Rd tomorrow

TOMORROW a 660-metre section of Elliott Heads Road, will undergo rehabilitation works.

The section is from north of the Innes Park Road intersection toward Elliott Heads.

Transport and Main Roads district director Hendrik Roux said the works would involve stabilising and strengthening the road.

"Over the years, this section has deteriorated, causing the surface to become rough and out of shape,” Mr Roux said.

"These works will improve conditions, extend the road's longevity and reduce future maintenance costs.”

Mr Roux said portable traffic signals, single-lane closures and speed restrictions would be in place as required to complete the works safely and efficiently.

"Works will generally take place between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday,” he said.

"Every effort will be made to minimise disruptions to surrounding residents, as well as motorists.

"Motorists should observe all warning signs when approaching the roadworks and be aware of changed conditions, such as reduced speed limits and queued traffic.

"We thank motorists and residents in advance for their patience and co-operation while we deliver these important works.”

RoadTek is undertaking the works, which are expected to be completed within two weeks, weather permitting.

For more information, contact 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.