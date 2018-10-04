Menu
RECOGNISE HIM?: Warwick detectives investigating the serious assault of a woman have released a comfit image of a man who may be able to assist with their investigations.
Crime

ROADSIDE ATTACK: Have you seen this man?

4th Oct 2018 1:05 PM

WARWICK police have released a computer-generated image of a man who may be able to assist with their investigations into the brutal attack of a woman on Rose St.

Warwick Detective Sergeant Darren Tamblyn said inquiries into the serious assault were continuing this morning.

"We're running through information from the public," Sgt Tamblyn said.

Police are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may be able to assist with their investigations.

The Warwick woman, who is in her early 20s, was brutally attacked about 6.15pm on Tuesday after her car broke down on Rose St.

 

A man, who was driving a white ute with silver tray back and sides, stopped to offer to help the woman.

He later slammed her head into the car and left her unconscious by the side of the road.

The woman was driving a white 1996 Nissan patrol station wagon white with a bull bar and scrub bars.

Anyone with any information is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Warwick Police on 4660 4444.

Please note comfit images are computer generated 'likenesses' and not actual photographs.

Warwick Daily News

