ROADSHOW: Small business Minister to visit Bundy

Small Business Minister Di Farmer will visit Bundaberg next month to meet with small business owners. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Queensland Minister for Employment and Small Business Di Farmer will stop in Bundaberg next month to show meet with local business owners.

Ms Farmer will be touring the state next month to exchange ideas and insights with small business owners as they drive economic recovery across the state.

She said she was looking forward to the opportunity to hear from small business owners about the recovery measures put in place throughout the pandemic, and additional measures unveiled in the State Budget including the $140 million investment in Big Plans for Small Business.

“Beginning February 2, I will be travelling across Queensland to listen to small business owners, to hear their thoughts on the challenges and opportunities they face and discuss how government can help them,” she said.

“The Small Business Roadshow will kick off in Gladstone, before visiting 15 more locations throughout Queensland.

“We’re doing what we can to support small business and with the end of JobKeeper looming we know many small business owners will be worried.

“Our Big Plans for Small Business funding includes a $100 million Business Investment Fund, to invest in small to medium sized businesses to help them to grow and expand into new markets – including export markets – and will be managed by Queensland Investment Corporation.”

A further $30 million will be invested to increase skills and capability including:

$25 million in small business grants focusing on priority industry sectors grants to assist regional exporters to develop new markets, the development of a Business Ready website to provide easy access to information on starting, running and growing a business continuing Small Business Month in May and the Mentoring for Growth program.

“$10 million will also be invested to make the Small Business Commissioner permanent and for rolling out a targeted engagement strategy including reinvigorating the Small Business Advisory Council,” Ms Farmer said.

“I am so looking forward to travelling across Queensland to meet the small business owners and employees who contribute so much to their communities, and to the state.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Queensland economy, and in 2021 we will provide the funding, support and advice they need to ensure they continue to grow and thrive.”

Business owners can visit www.business.qld.gov.au and use the COVID-19 business assistance finder tool to find what support is currently available or call the Small Business Hotline on 1300 654 687.

Business owners can also complete the current online business survey to help the Queensland Government develop programs to better meet their needs at www.business.qld.gov.au/smallbusinessroadshow.

To register for a Small Business Roadshow in your area, go to www.business.qld.gov.au/smallbusinessroadshow.

