Roads shut down in major police blitz

OFFICERS from the Criminal Investigation Branch, Road Policing Unit and Brisbane Roadside Drug Detection Unit joined forces to conduct a massive road blitz, locking down all roads leading into the Moore Park Beach area on Friday and Saturday.

Moore Park Beach, Gooburrum and Welcome Creek were the three areas targeted by police.

"The operation was conducted as a response to traffic complaints made by the general public and recent fatal crashes occurring in the area,” Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said.

"Over the course of the operation, police performed static sites in three locations locking down all roads leading into the Moore Park Beach area.”

ROAD BLITZ: Police conducting RBTs in Moore Park Beach area. Contributed

A number of police vehicles also performed mobile patrols, static sites and speed detection duties in outlying areas.

In total, police conducted 964 random breath tests and 100 negative random drug tests.

Thirteen drivers returned positive saliva drug tests and two people were charged with drink driving, they also issued a ticket to one person who failed to supply a roadside test and five people were caught driving without a licence.

Throughout the blitz, police also issued 27 traffic infringement notices for a range of offences including driving unregistered, mobile phone use, speeding, loading offences, defective vehicles, fail to produce licence, and drive with no interlock device.

Police also conducted 13 street checks.

Acting Inspector Michael McGarry said that Bundaberg police were committed to ensuring road safety.

"Any life lost on a road is one too many and we will continue to do everything in our power to prevent further fatalities,” Acting Inspector McGarry said.

"These operations demonstrate our commitment and supplement the daily road policing efforts we undertake.”

The message from police is simple - "if you take a risk on our roads, you could take a life”.