Roads set for a revamp

Road works are being carried out.

WORK will start this week on reconstruction and rehabilitation of Price St and Horseshoe Dr, Kensington, after residents raised concerns about the safety and condition of the roads.

Bundaberg Regional Council has engaged a contractor, Stabilised Pavements of Australia, to undertake the work using $600,000 in state government funding.

Price St is now linked to the Parklands estate via Horseshoe Drive, significantly increasing traffic on both roads.

"Increased traffic, mixed with cane transporting, resulted in residents and road users raising concerns about the condition and safety of the road,” Roads and drainage portfolio spokesman Cr Wayne Honor said.

"The upgrade of this road will provide quality infrastructure meeting current and future growth needs and will lead to a safer commute for all modes of transport.

The project aims to improve the safety of the road by:

. Widening to a rural residential collector road standard;

. Line marking to delineate lanes;

. Ensuring clear zones are identified and achieved with the new sealed footprint;

. Provision of a school bus hardstand to increase the safety for school children entering/leaving the bus.

Works are set to be carried out between 7am and 5pm Monday to Saturday with traffic control, and should be complete within three weeks.

"Local traffic flow and access to private properties adjoining the work areas will be maintained during the construction period.

"Motorists can expect changes to traffic conditions during this time, and delays may be experienced. Construction work is expected to be completed within three weeks,” Cr Honor said.

Funding of $600,000 from the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program covers a large part of the reconstruction and rehabilitation works being undertaken on Price Street and Horseshoe Drive.