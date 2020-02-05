Roads impacted as region receives decent rainfall totals

WITH the region’s recent downpour, several roads have been affected by flash flooding according to RACQ.

The following roads have been listed on the RACQ roads conditions site as being impacted by water over the road.

Rosedale Rd, Meadowvale

Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, Oakwood

Moore Park Rd, Gooburrum / Welcome Creek

Goodwood Rd, Elliott

In the past 24 hours, the Bureau of Meteorology states that Bundaberg had 21mm, Bundaberg South recorded 30mm, Bargara had 69mm, Moore Park had 83mm, Woodgate 22mm, Gooburrum had 50mm.