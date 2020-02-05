Menu
WET WEDNESDAY: File photo of Moore Park Rd.
News

Roads impacted as region receives decent rainfall totals

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
5th Feb 2020 10:48 AM

WITH the region’s recent downpour, several roads have been affected by flash flooding according to RACQ.

The following roads have been listed on the RACQ roads conditions site as being impacted by water over the road.

  • Rosedale Rd, Meadowvale
  • Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, Oakwood
  • Moore Park Rd, Gooburrum / Welcome Creek
  • Goodwood Rd, Elliott

In the past 24 hours, the Bureau of Meteorology states that Bundaberg had 21mm, Bundaberg South recorded 30mm, Bargara had 69mm, Moore Park had 83mm, Woodgate 22mm, Gooburrum had 50mm.

