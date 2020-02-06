Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storm
Storm
News

Roads flood as drenching continues

by Torny Miller, Cormac Pearson
6th Feb 2020 6:50 AM

MOTORISTS on some of Brisbane's busiest roads are experiencing a slow run as wet weather causes traffic chaos.

There are reports of a "large amount of water" across Kingsford Smith Drv near Schneider Rd, while a crash on the Gateway Mwy at Carindale northbound is causing lengthy delays.

 

Brisbane Rd at Ebbw Vale in Ipswich is also flooded, with water across the road just opposite the train station.

Meanwhile the Landsborough Hwy at Longreach and Corfield has been closed in both directions due to flooding.

 

More Stories

Show More
brisbane gateway motorway ipswich rain road closures

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anti-coal petition collects 5300 signatures

        premium_icon Anti-coal petition collects 5300 signatures

        News A PETITION against a mining development licence for an area north of Bundaberg has been submitted to parliament.

        Bundy-grown medicinal cannabis plants taking on the world

        premium_icon Bundy-grown medicinal cannabis plants taking on the world

        News Company increases capacity for in-demand plant

        Man pays for drunken assault at Childers pub

        premium_icon Man pays for drunken assault at Childers pub

        News A COURT has heard how a dispute lead to a man being punched while he was...

        Mayor: There are other options for Paradise Dam

        premium_icon Mayor: There are other options for Paradise Dam

        News THE Bundaberg Mayor said there were other alternatives than rushing a Paradise Dam...