Roads closed for upgrade

Roads will be closed for work at Hummock Lookout.

WORK on a makeover for Hummock Lookout is set to start up again.

The revamp includes asphalt sealing, concrete pathways, new bollards, interactive audio signs and an extra shelter.

Bundaberg Regional Council sent residents a letter advising them work on the project is due to restart this month and should be finished in three weeks.

During construction, the lookout and roads will be closed. A temporary lookout has been set up across from Bowden St.

For more information, phone the council on 1300 88 699.