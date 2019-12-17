Roads closed due to bushfires

Some roads in the region have been closed due to bushfires.

CHILDERS Road (Isis Highway) is a smoke hazard due to bushfires and is closed to all traffic at Elliott.

It is closed in all directions and delays are expected and drivers should use another route.

Information was last received on the situation at 8.46am.

There is a fire hazard at Tableland Rd at Berajondo / Mount Maria.

Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Road is closed to through traffic between Cross Road and Hills Road due to fire.

The road is closed in all directions, delays are expected and drivers should use a different route.

Information was last received at 10.14am.

Updates at https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.