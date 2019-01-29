Roads close as monsoon rain continues its deluge

Monsoon trough continues to lash the region with rain.

Monsoon trough continues to lash the region with rain. Georgia Simons

AS MORE rain lashed north Queensland overnight, conditions became more severe on the roads.

In the last 24 hours, rainfall totals around the region climbed. The Bureau of Meteorology recorded falls of 104mm at Gold Links road, 112mm at the Mckillop station and 216mm at Hamilton Island.

According to the live RACQ Report and Conditions about 15 roads across the state had been closed due to flood conditions.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises delays are expected and urged drivers not to ignore warning signs to drive through floodwaters.

Yesterday was a tragic 24 hours on Mackay roads which saw five road accidents across the region. The wider community is mourning the death of a 32-year-old paramedic who died in a single vehicle accident while travelling to an emergency. Also on the roads, a number of other passengers involved in traffic crashes were injured, some so serious they required transport to hospital.