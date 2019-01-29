Roads close as monsoon rain continues its deluge
AS MORE rain lashed north Queensland overnight, conditions became more severe on the roads.
In the last 24 hours, rainfall totals around the region climbed. The Bureau of Meteorology recorded falls of 104mm at Gold Links road, 112mm at the Mckillop station and 216mm at Hamilton Island.
According to the live RACQ Report and Conditions about 15 roads across the state had been closed due to flood conditions.
The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises delays are expected and urged drivers not to ignore warning signs to drive through floodwaters.
Yesterday was a tragic 24 hours on Mackay roads which saw five road accidents across the region. The wider community is mourning the death of a 32-year-old paramedic who died in a single vehicle accident while travelling to an emergency. Also on the roads, a number of other passengers involved in traffic crashes were injured, some so serious they required transport to hospital.
Closed roads at 7.09am Tuesday :
1. Pugsley street, Walkerston was closed to all traffic at the Camerons Rd intersection yesterday.
2. Farleigh Dumbleton road, Dumbleton, was closed at the Furston Creek Bridge in both directions early this morning. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
3. Hicks Road, Glenella was closed to all traffic near the Pioneer River Bridge yesterday. RACQ warned long delays were expected.
4. Golf Links Road was closed at Golf Links causeway. Drivers were advised to use an alternative route.
5. Marian Eton Road was closed at Sandy Creek due to water covering the road.
6. The Bruce Highway northbound was impacted by flooding at the Gooranga Plains and at Bloomsbury (between Proserpine and the O'Connell River Bridge). Warnings were issued for both areas about 6 am today. Delays were expected all lanes impacted by conditions.