Roads and intersections closed for Bargara triathlon

21st Apr 2017 6:03 PM
Jay Fielding

ROADS will be closure for Sunday's Lions Centennial Triathlon.

All are closed from 6-10am, except for Fred Courtice Dr which will be closed from 6am-2pm.

The Esplanade will be closed through to the Centrepoint roundabout.

Miller St, Woongarra Scenic Dr, Rifle Range Rd through to the Windermere Rd roundabout will be under traffic control.

Cnr Clarke St and Esplanade, Bargara.

Cnr Whalley St and Esplanade, Bargara.

Cnr Bauer and See Sts, Bargara.

Cnr Bauer St and Esplanade, Bargara.

Cnr Baxter and Miller Sts, Bargara.

Cnr Bussey St and Woongarra Scenic Dr.

Cnr Dooley St and Woongarra Scenic Dr.

Cnr Durdins Rd and Wongarra Scenic Dr.

Cnr Watsons Rd and Woongarra Scenic Dr.

Cnr Caryle Gardens Entry and Wongarra Scenic Dr.

Cnr Breeze and Woongarra Scenic Drs.

Cnr Oceanview St and Woongarra Scenic Dr.

Cnr Woongarra Scenic Dr and Rifle Range Rd.

The roundabout at Windermere, Back Windermere & Rifle Range Rds will have reduced speed and be under traffic control.

Drivers are asked to avoid the areas for the times stated and to use detours via See St , Durdins Rd, Trevors Rd, Moodies Rd, Watsons Rd and Hughes Rd.

Traffic control measures will be in place and signage will be displayed while the roads and intersections are closed.

Once the bike section of the triathlon is finished, all roads will be opened, except for Fred Courtice Dr, which will be closed until 2pm.

If necessary, drivers can use the above roads, but to use extreme caution, as Bike riders will be undertaking several return laps of the whole circuit.

Parking for event is via Holland St, off Bauer St. Follow the signs to the designated parking areas.

Inquiries about the tri and family fun day can be directed to Michael Brown on 0409 536 011 or Dwayne Mackay on 0417 225 479.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bargara bundaberg lions lions club road closures triathlon

