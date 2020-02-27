Menu
Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey at the Bundaberg sugar terminal.
Road works to improve safe driving

Rhylea Millar
27th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
UPGRADES on a busy Bundaberg road have now been completed, to allow for safer driving practices.

Roads were widened and give way signage was installed at the intersection on Goodwood Rd and Lucketts Rd, among other upgrades.

Transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey said the works would improve safety conditions for drivers at the busy intersection.

“This is a busy intersection with five roads all converging in a small area, so the Palaszczuk Government is pleased we can deliver a cost-effective solution to improve road safety,” Mr Bailey said.

“We have realigned Lucketts Road to an improved T-intersection with Goodwood Rd.

“This makes it clear Station and Mamminos roads intersect with Lucketts Road and motorists need to give way to vehicles on or entering Lucketts Road.”

The minister for transport and main roads said more than $1.9 billion funding has been promised to the Wide Bay region, for more works to occur over the next four years.

This includes a Bruce Highway project, that is partially funded by the State and Federal Governments.

