Road works set to start in North Bundy

Works begin tonight to improve Queen and Perry Sts intersection in Bundaberg North. Jodie Dixon

TRAFFIC indiscretions are paving the way for safer roads, as works gets underway to improve Queen and Perry Sts intersection in Bundaberg North.

Transport and Main Roads Wide Bay Burnett district director Hendrik Roux said the project, which begins tonight, would restrict eastbound movements from the western side of Perry St to left-out only.

"We will achieve this by installing a concrete median and new line-marking to minimise the potential for conflict at this intersection,” Mr Roux said.

"Motorists will still be able to access the Burnett Traffic Bridge by turning left onto Queen St and performing a U-turn at the Gavin St roundabout.

"The existing U-turn arrangement for Burnett Traffic Bridge motorists accessing the eastern end of Perry St will remain.

"We will install a new concrete median to better direct traffic.

"The upgrade will also improve safety for bike riders with the installation of a painted cycle lane from Perry St to Queen St.”

Mr Roux said the $70,000 project was funded under the Targeted Road Safety Program, which consisted of revenue collected through the Camera Detected Offence Program.

"The program allows for minor infrastructure improvements to boost safety,” he said.

"This project was prompted by community reports of near-misses at this location.

"We appreciate the efforts of residents and businesses who provided feedback about the proposed changes earlier this year.

"RoadTek will undertake the works at night from 6pm to 6am with the project expected to be completed by the end of the week, weather permitting.

"Motorists should observe all warning signs when approaching the roadworks and be aware of changed conditions, such as reduced speed limits, queued traffic and temporary detours.

"We thank motorists and residents in advance for their patience and cooperation.”