Road upgrades to address impact of flood water, king tides

Roadwork projects to benefit residents in Apple Tree Creek and Coonarr scheduled as part of the Bundaberg Regional Council’s 2020-21 budget. Photot: Richard Jupe.

THE region is no stranger to being at the mercy of the elements, and issues surrounding flood waters and king tides will be addressed with two projects announced in the 2020-21 Bundaberg Regional Council Budget this week.

Improving community resilience was highlighted as a priority to the council with nearly $2 million allocated to two road projects at Apple Tree Creek and Coonarr.

A culvert on Stocks Rd at Apple Tree Creek will be upgraded to address the isolation of local residents in the Hamanns Rd area while a 2.75km section of Coonarr Beach Rd will be sealed to a 6m width.

Council’s roads and drainage spokesman Cr Bill Trevor said residents of Hamanns Rd and Duguid Rd at Apple Tree Creek could experience isolation for up to six hours when the crossing floods, blocking access to the highway and other nearby roads.

“Council explored four design options before deciding that an upgrade to the culvert on Stocks Rd and realigning sections of Creevey Rd to avoid low areas, would be the most suitable course of action,” he said.

Cr Trevor said council would invest $1.285 million in the project, which would benefit all residents of Apple Tree Creek.

The Coonarr Beach Rd upgrade will address resident concerns of salt water crossing the road at a culvert location during king tides.

“Coonarr Beach Rd is a section of unsealed road connecting Coonarr Rd with the Esplanade,” he said.

“This project, valued at $640,000, will provide a safer travel route for residents of Coonarr Beach Esplanade as well as benefiting the increasing numbers of visitors to the seaside location.

“Coonarr Beach has been growing in popularity with regional residents and has gained the attention of visitors who find the natural attributes of the area appealing.”

The upgrade is expected to start early in July.

“Traffic management will be in place and the site supervisor will liaise with local residents who may be affected by the work,” he said.

