Road upgrades at busy intersection

THE FE Walker and Que Hee intersection will be getting an upgrade in the coming weeks.

The Queensland Government has allocated $826,000 to install traffic signals at the intersection under the Targeted Road Safety Program.

The construction of the project will commence in early May and is projected to be completed by mid June 2020, weather permitting.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads explained that the intersection was being upgraded due to high traffic volumes on FE Walker Street making it difficult for motorists leaving the side road to get a good break in traffic.

The project will also entail the installation of signalised pedestrian crossings on FE Walker Street on the western side of the intersection and on Que Hee Street.

A shared bicycle lane on both streets will also be installed.

During construction residents can anticipate noise and dust impacts while motorists can anticipate traffic controllers, single lane closures and speed restrictions.