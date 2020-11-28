ROAD TOLL: Police beg motorists to remember the fatal five

Bundaberg Police are begging drivers to remember the fatal five in the lead up to Christmas after seeing an increase of fatal crashes this year.

BUNDABERG Police are asking road users to remember the fatal five after an increase of fatal crashes.

So far this year there have been 10 fatal crashes in the Bundaberg Patrol area compared to seven last year.

Just last week an 84-year-old woman lost her life after her sedan collided with a bus at Welcome Creek.

20 days earlier, a truck driver was killed after his semi-trailer rolled on the Port Rd at Burnett Heads.

With just weeks until the Christmas and end of year school holidays police are begging motorists to take it easy on the roads whether their destination is within five minutes or five hours.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said it was their "Christmas wish" that everyone got to their destination safely.

She said the majority of fatal crashes in the area involved the "fatal five" - Speeding, Drink/drug driving, Seatbelts, Fatigue and Distraction.

"Remember the fatal five - follow the speed limit, do not drive if you are over the legal alcohol limit - leave your car there and get a taxi," Sen Const Duncan said.

"Take regular breaks if driving long distances and drive to the conditions.

"If you are driving in an unfamiliar area, take it easy and don't get distracted by your phone or any other devices.

Fatal Crashes 2020 to date:

Welcome Creek, November 25:

Last Thursday an 84-year-old woman died after her sedan collided with a bus at Welcome Creek.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after 4.30pm.

Burnett Heads, November 5:

A 61-year-old man died after the semi-trailer he was driving rolled near Burnett Heads.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Port Rd at 5.51am.

Alloway, November 2:

28-YEAR-OLD Beau Roberts died after his motorbike collided with a Toyota HiLux on Goodwood Rd.

Roberts was taken to hospital with critical injuries but lost his fight for life on November 5.

Branyan, September 6:

In the early hours of September 6 a 25-year-old Red Hill man died in a crash in Branyan.

His vehicle struck a tree on Branyan Drive sometime after 12.30am.

Woodgate, August 30:

A 32-year-old man from Bundaberg North died after a motorbike crash near Woodgate.

The crash happened on Woodgate Rd between a car and the motorbike, causing the road to be closed for some time.

Kensington, August 22:

39-year-old Robert Sim died after he was struck by a car on Childers Rd in August.

Sim was walking along Childers Rd at 3.30am before he was struck.

He died at the scene.

Bundaberg, July 6:

63-year-old Sunshine Coast man David Mallett was killed after he was hit by a car on Bourbong and Bingera Streets.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Red Rooster before 8pm.

Mallett was declared dead at the scene.

Pine Creek, April 15:

A 42-year-old Gladstone man died in a crash on Childers Rd at Pine Creek.

Another man and woman were taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

The Isis Highway was closed in both directions as a result of the crash.

Coonarr, March 28:

An elderly man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Coonarr in March.

The man was driving along Palm Beach Rd before hitting a tree.

The 93-year-old Avenell Heights man suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bundaberg, March 19:

A man died in a crash in Walkervale after his motorbike collided with a stationary vehicle on Barolin St.

Crews were called to the scene in heavy traffic near the Beatrice St intersection.

The 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Isis Central, January 17:

An 84-year-old man died after sustaining injuries in a crash in January.

Around 3pm on the day of the crash the man's vehicle collided with a truck near Eureka Station Rd.

The Isis River man was taken to Childers Hospital but died shortly after his arrival.

