ROAD TO GLORY: Capras deal for talented juniors

LEAGUE: When most people go on a road trip there is usually a final destination, but for Bundy teens Kiya Schnabel, Max Shorter, Dyirun Johnson and Livingstone Lingawa, their car pool journeys to Rocky have given them a little more than the usual.

All four found themselves signing contracts with the Central Queensland Capras - a move that will edge them closer to the final destination of their NRL dreams.

The awesome foursome were named in the under-18 Capras team that will compete in the Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup as part of the Queensland Rugby League next year.

The four were selected after making the final round of cuts from a preliminary squad named in October.

Fellow Bundy players Max Betts and Jai Smith missed the cut with Tylen Wallace originally in the final squad but unable to take his spot.

He broke his leg last Saturday in the trial, which forced him out.

He is aiming to be back before the end of the season and play a couple of games.

"It's a big opportunity to make it at this level,” Shorter said.

Schnabel said it was "definitely exciting” to make the team.

"It is one step forward to the ultimate dream of NRL.”

The four are already close friends, having all gone to Bundaberg State High School.

The bond became even stronger with the boys car pooling to games in Rockhampton.

Shorter said the trips helped the players perform at their best and take their minds off the pressure of making the team.

"It was good that we all came together, that's probably why we're all together now,” he said.

"We're all pretty close, we talked about all different things.”

Shorter, 16, will play while finishing his last year of school.

He graduates next year but gets two seasons with the Capras in U18s as he's eligible to play in 2020.

"At the moment I'm not sure but there is a high chance I'll have to relocate to Rocky,” he said.

"I'm going to have to juggle both to complete both, because school is just as important as footy.”

He's planning on putting his best foot forward though.

Schnabel is moving to Rockhampton and said the selection capped off a perfect year.

"An A-grade grand final (win with The Waves), the state final for schools and getting selected for the 18s has been good,” he said.

He now can't wait until next year when the Capras play a trial against Wynnum-Manly in Bundaberg, where the U18s, U20s and seniors will be in action.

"It's going to be very exciting playing in front of friends and family,” he said.

The Capras will resume training on January 7 before playing in the trial in Bundy at The Waves Sports Ground on February 16.