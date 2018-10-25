Road-smart bush turkey goes viral

Menu
Why did the bush turkey cross the road?
Offbeat

WHY did the bush turkey cross the road?

That's the question these Peregian Beach drivers were asking when they were forced to stop at a pedestrian crossing for the ballsy bird.

Footage posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page shows a couple driving behind a Nissan Micra, suddenly confused as to why the Micra was slowing down.

Upon noticing a bush turkey about to waddle across the pedestrian crossing, the couple burst into laughter.

"What's she doing?" the driver said.

"There's a bush turkey crossing the road," the passenger said.

"She's stopped for the turkey!"

A van heading in the opposite direction was also kind enough to stop for the road-smart bird, letting it get all the way to the other side.

Social media users were quick to leave their thoughts on the video.

"Smarter than a lot of parents who do the afternoon school pick ups," Radu Va said.

"Smarter than most Aussie politicians," Tim Baigent said.

"Why did the Wild Turkey use the crossing? To go to the market!" Craig Best said.

One user even recalled seeing a magpie do a similar thing.

"I saw a Magpie cross a set of traffic lights once! It legit waited for the green arrow and everything!" Melissa Morrison said.

Have you ever seen something like this? Let us know below!

