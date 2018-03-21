Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic signs in the English town of Didcot have been altered to show the locations of mythical regions such as Middle Earth and Narnia.
Traffic signs in the English town of Didcot have been altered to show the locations of mythical regions such as Middle Earth and Narnia. Facebook/Karl Harris
News

This way to Narnia: Road signs expose fantastical locations

by Seniors News
21st Mar 2018 10:38 AM

EVER dreamt of travelling to the mythical locations from the beloved, classic fantasy novels of your childhood?

Well residents of the southern English town of Didcot can do just that after road signs around the town were mysteriously altered to include directions to some of literacy's most fantastical locations.

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

Photos of the signs have appeared on social media with Narnia, Middle Earth, Neverland and Emerald City joining the likes of Sutton, Newbury and Wallingford.

Theories behind the altercations vary but one is that the changes were in response to the town being named the 'most normal town in England' last year.

However, the Oxfordshire County Council have taken a dim view of the sudden appearance of Middle Earth and Narnia in their province, labelling the changes an "act of vandalism".

But the signs have proven popular with photos of the signs quickly going viral, racking up more than 1200 shares and 200 comments.

didcot middle earth narnia neverland oxfordshire county council
Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Soccer A new-look Wide Bay Buccaneers have left no stone unturned in its quest for the first Football Queensland Premier League point in the club's short history.

Officers want to speak with pair over break-in investigation

Officers want to speak with pair over break-in investigation

Crime Police release images of man and woman

Tropical Cyclone Nora no concern for Bundy, yet

Tropical Cyclone Nora no concern for Bundy, yet

Weather Wind in region from high pressure system near Tassie

IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

Business 'We haven't said whether we're closing, selling or staying'

Local Partners