Road safety warning as crush season kicks into gear

WITH crushing season just around the corner and an already high road toll, Bundaberg Sugar and police are urging caution as cane trains begin to move.

The trains move approximately 16 times in an eight-hour period.

Bundaberg Sugar cane supply manager Robert Powell said the crashes could be deadly and impact production.

"It halts our operations but that's the least of our worries,” he said.

"Our biggest concern is people getting hurt.

"We want people to be safe, we don't like to see anyone tangled up in a train at all.

"Contrary to what people believe it's always the car hit the train, the train is on a fixed route and can't move anywhere else, the motorist is in control of the car and can stop quickly.”

Mr Powell said all cane train locomotives were fitted with cameras.

"The cameras record views looking forward and backward along the rail track as well a view of the inside of the cabin. This provides valuable information if a near miss or an incident occurs,” he said.

"Each year our drivers experience near miss incidents where motorists try to race the trains at level crossings. Motorists should not be fooled by the speed of a cane train and must realise that it can't stop quickly.

"A cane train fully loaded can weigh in excess of 400 tonnes and takes more than a kilometre to stop.”

Bundaberg police acting sergeant Terry Parker said it was important for drivers to obey the road rules around the crossings and was urging caution after an already tragic few weeks on the region's roads.

"That time of year is on us with cane crushing season, there are a lot more heavy vehicles on the road, not just trucks but also haul-outs and harvesters,” he said.

"We'd like motorists to be more aware of the heavy vehicles on the road and take particular care when overtaking, only overtake when safe to do so.