BUNDABERG community-based groups and schools are urged to apply for grants to improve road safety.

Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said Community Road Safety Grants Program were valued up to $20,000 for short-term, small-scale road safety projects.

"These grants provide an opportunity for local groups to address local issues and make a real difference to the safety of pedestrians and road users,” Mr Bailey said.

