Road safety a critical priority for Mayor

Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed the RACQ in joining his calls for road upgrades throughout the region.

Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed the RACQ in joining his calls for road upgrades throughout the region.

Mayor Jack Dempsey has welcomed the RACQ joining his call for roads to be upgraded throughout the Bundaberg region.

The state’s peak motoring body has called for urgent safety upgrades after revealing that 26 people have been killed and 189 hospitalised in crashes over five years in the region.

“The crash data in the Bundaberg Region is appalling,” Mayor Dempsey said.

“Any accident is one accident too many and any fatality is a tragedy that impacts on hundreds of other people.

“Goodwood Road is one that’s been seriously neglected by the State Government.”

Mayor Dempsey said TMR data revealed the traffic volume on Goodwood Road has grown by 28 per cent over the past 10 years while Isis Highway has grown by 16 per cent.

“This demonstrates the emerging strategic importance of Goodwood Road and the need for improved funding,” he said.

“Goodwood Road is an important link between Bundaberg and Childers and the Bruce Highway to the south.

“Council has identified a number of critical projects such as bridge or culvert widening at the Elliott River and Turpin Creek, and upgrades at Rushy Creek and Yellow Waterholes Creek.”