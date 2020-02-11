Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Damage at Pacific Drive in Baffle Creek/Deepwater
Damage at Pacific Drive in Baffle Creek/Deepwater
News

Road ripped apart after heavy rain

Nick Gibbs , nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Feb 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS unclear when Pacific Dr will be repaired after bitumen was ripped apart during the weekend's downpour.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett has urged drivers to be extremely cautious in the Baffle Creek and Deepwater area as several roads are damaged.

"There is also a lot of debris on most of the causeways and bitumen is broken and ripped up on a number of roads," Cr Burnett wrote on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

Damage at Pacific Drive in Baffle Creek/Deepwater
Damage at Pacific Drive in Baffle Creek/Deepwater

Of particular concern is Pacific Dr, where the road has been washed out at Pearson's Creek.

Cr Burnett said a long-term fix for Pacific Dr would be implemented once conditions allow.

At the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded more than 80mm of rainfall at Barnetts Rd, Baffle Creek.

Up-to-date road condition advice and weather warnings can be found at regionwatch.gladstone.qld.gov.au.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire destroys Walkervale church

        premium_icon Fire destroys Walkervale church

        News When crews arrived at the scene the building was 'completely engulfed' in flames.

        UPDATE: Police still on the hunt for robbery suspect

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police still on the hunt for robbery suspect

        News Investigations are continuing after yesterday's incident.

        OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Bundy lacking schools

        premium_icon OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Bundy lacking schools

        News We could run out of schools in 10 years - this is why.

        Change of pace suits former US lawyer

        Change of pace suits former US lawyer

        News Change of pace suits former US lawyer