Road reopens to traffic after improvement works

North Isis Rd has reopened after being closed for road works.

North Isis Rd has reopened after being closed for road works.

AFTER being closed to traffic since April due to road upgrades, North Isis Rd is now open to traffic.

Work began in late April to widen the road, improve drainage, and upgrade the culverts.

Division 2 councillor Bill Trevor said the work was funded through a Works for Queensland grant.

“North Isis Road is a major connector road linking Childers and the Logging Creek turn-off on to the Isis Highway,” he said.

“It also services a huge area of farmland and connects with roads exiting to Goodwood Road and also the Cordalba area.

“The availability of Works for Queensland grants had enabled major projects like North Isis Road, as well as a multitude of smaller neighbourhood projects, to be identified and completed.”

Line marking is expected to be finalised next week.