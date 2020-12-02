Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Police are seeking assistance to identify this man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
News

ROAD RAGE ATTACK: Victim allegedly sworn at, assaulted

Mikayla Haupt
2nd Dec 2020 4:40 PM
POLICE are investigating an alleged road rage incident near Logging Creek on Childers Road, North Isis.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the alleged incident happened at 3.50pm yesterday.

"The people involved allegedly overtook one another on the highway before both pulled over to the side of the road," Sen Const Duncan said.

"Upon pulling to the side of the road, a man approached the other vehicle and allegedly started yelling and swearing at the victim before proceeding to assault them."

Police are investigating the incident and are seeking assistance to identify the man pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

If you have any information in relation to the matter, contact police and quote QP2002482212.

You can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

alleged road rage logging creek north isis police investigation
Bundaberg News Mail

