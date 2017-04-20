Road map for recovery launches in Qld's stroke capital

WE ARE living in Queensland's stroke hot spot.

Wide Bay, with less than 5% of Queensland's population, accounts for more than 10% of strokes that occur across the state - in other words, Bundaberg region residents are twice as likely to have a stroke as the average Queenslander.

But a new tool is at hand to help patients recover, boosted by the power of knowledge.

Yesterday the Stroke Foundation launched the Easy English version of My Stroke Journey book at Bundaberg Hospital.

It is tailored for the high proportion of stroke patients who suffer speech and communication and comprehension difficulties, foundation state manager Libby Dustan said.

"It's a lot simpler in text, there are a lot more images, there are words underlines, and it's targeting people where communication is a real issue post-stroke.”

Shane Isles, who works as a recreation officer for Bundaberg Hospital's Palliative, Acute Rehabilitation and Acute Stroke Unit, became emotional as he recalled the value of the original My Stroke Journey resource when he had a stroke himself.

"In 2010 when I had my stroke, I cannot describe how valuable the stroke journey guide was,” Mr Isles said.

"My wife was 23, and she took on the mammoth role of caregiver.

"Ashton did not want to leave a stone unturned throughout my recovery.”

The booklet answers a lot of common questions patients have in the wake of a stroke, like what a stroke is, types of stroke and how they affect the brain. It also has room for records including appointments.

Bundaberg Hospital speech pathology director Sara Hodgkinson said the resource would make a huge difference.

"Stroke (recovery) is a huge part of a speech pathologist's role,” she said.

"To have a resource to help our patients understand (empowers them).

"A stroke happens in an instant and it can change lives forever.”

The reasons for our region's high rate of stroke were complex, Ms Dunstan said.

"Part of it is an ageing population, there are lifestyle factors and, in some towns, socioeconomic disadvantage may play a part.”

Stroke mortality was 12% higher in areas of economic disadvantage according to the State Government.