Road less travel for players this season

NO VISITING: Craig Bek in action for Easts Magpies, who won't have to travel to Hervey Bay to play this season. Alistair Brightman

LEAGUE: Bundaberg A-grade sides in the Bundaberg Rugby League won't have as many roadtrips to do this year compared to last year.

The BRL has re-released the draw for this season in the competition after Isis withdrew on Friday, leaving the A-grade competition with seven teams instead of eight.

Isis' position has been replaced with byes with The Waves now getting a bye to start the season.

The Devils home games, which had Isis play in Childers with another game scheduled at the venue, have now been moved to Salter Oval.

Other double header games not involving the home side for the weekend that were scheduled to be hosted by Stafford Park (Hervey Bay) or Eskdale Park (Maryborough) have also been moved to Bundaberg.

The change has seen Bundy sides travelling requirements reduce significantly with The Waves the big winners.

Last year's premiers were meant to travel seven times to play but now only need to travel twice in round eight and 13.

Easts and Wests only have to travel once with Past Brothers travelling three times.

But Maryborough and Hervey Bay sides have advantages.

The Wallaroos and Maryborough Brothers will host five home matches, one up from the original draw, with Hervey Bay to host four.

Importantly, unlike the old draw, the Maryborough sides will play their derbies at home with Friday night football to happen on May 24.

The other derby is on July 27.

No matches in the original draw have been changed with the same sides to face each other but at different venues.

The season starts on March 30 with Brothers taking on Wests and Easts to face the Wallaroos at Salter Oval.

Maryborough Brothers play Hervey Bay at Eskdale Park.

The full draw is available below.

Round 1 - March 30

Brothers v Wests - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Easts - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park

The Waves have the bye

Round 2 - April 6

The Waves v Wallaroos - Salter Oval

Wests v Maryborough Brothers - Salter Oval

Easts v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval

Brothers have the bye

Round 3 - April 13

Easts v The Waves - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v Brothers - Salter Oval

Hervey Bay v Wallaroos - Stafford Park

Wests have the bye

April 20 - Easter

Round 4 - April 27

Brothers v The Waves - Salter Oval

Wests v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v Easts - Eskdale Park

Wallaroos have the bye

May 4 - 47th Battalion seniors

May 11 - NRL Magic Round

Round 5 - May 18

Brothers v Easts - Salter Oval

Wests v Wallaroos - Salter Oval

Hervey Bay v The Waves - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers have the bye

Round 6 - May 25

Wests v The Waves - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Maryborough Brothers - Eskdale Park (on the Friday)

Hervey Bay v Brothers - Stafford Park

Easts have the bye

Round 7 - June 1

Wests v Easts - Salter Oval

Brothers v Wallaroos - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v The Waves - Eskdale Park

Hervey Bay have the bye

Round 8 - June 8

Maryborough Brothers v Wests - Brothers Sports Complex

Wallaroos v The Waves - Eskdale Park

Easts v Hervey Bay - Brothers Sports Complex

Round 9 - June 15

Brothers v Wests - Salter Oval

Easts v Wallaroos - Salter Oval

Hervey Bay v Maryborough Brothers - Salter Oval

The Waves have the bye

Round 10 - June 22

The Waves v Brothers - Salter Oval

Easts v Maryborough Brothers - Salter Oval

Hervey Bay v Wests - Stafford Park

Wallaroos have the bye

June 29 - under-20 47th Battalion carnival

Round 11 - July 6

The Waves v Easts - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park

Maryborough Brothers v Brothers - Eskdale Park

Wests have the bye

Round 12 - July 13

Wests v Easts - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v The Waves - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Brothers - Eskdale Park

Hervey Bay have the bye

Round 13 - July 20

Brothers v Easts - Salter Oval

Wests v Wallaroos - Salter Oval

Hervey Bay v The Waves - Stafford Park

Maryborough Brothers have the bye

Round 14 - July 27

The Waves v Wests - Salter Oval

Brothers v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Maryborough Brothers - Eskdale Park

Easts have the bye

Round 15 - August 3

Easts v Brothers - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v The Waves - Salter Oval

Maryborough Brothers v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park

Wests have the bye

Round 16 - August 10

Wests v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval

The Waves v Easts - Salter Oval

Wallaroos v Brothers - Eskdale Park

Maryborough Brothers have the bye

Finals start on August 24 with the grand final on September 14.