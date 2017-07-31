Road fund centre of state fight

Opposition main roads spokesman Andrew Powell says Labor has cut Wide Bay roads funding from $220 million in 2016/17 to $135 million in 2017/18.

THE LNP has accused Labor of cutting $85 million from Wide Bay roads funding this financial year.

However, Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson has dubbed the Opposition's latest smear a "load of LNP roads rot”, arguing the State Government is delivering a record road and transport infrastructure spend of $21 billion during the next four years.

The accusations were made after a Budget Estimates hearing on Thursday where Mr Powell suggested Acting Main Roads Minister Steven Miles could not answer why the government had cut $400 million.

"Perhaps Steven Miles could have emailed Mark Bailey (Roads Minister) to figure out why they'd cut $400 million from the roads budget this year?” Mr Powell said. "Labor can try to spin the figures any way they like but the numbers don't lie when you compare what was spent in 2016-17 and what is budgeted in 2017-18.”

Ms Donaldson said the reason the government had a four-year program of works was because spending on specific projects changed each year as projects progressed.

"If the LNP had their way, we would be spending the exact same funding every year on the same projects.

"What do they want us to do, rip up the same road we've just fixed so that we can do it all over again the next year?”