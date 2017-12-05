Road closure you need to know about before Pageant of Lights

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

THE festive spirit is upon us and the parade that lights up the Rum City is about to make its way down the main street.

The Pageant of Lights will be held in the Bundaberg CBD on Thursday from 6pm to 9pm.

Bundaberg Regional Council advises of temporary road closures:

From 3pm on Thursday, parts of Bourbong St will be affected.

Outbound lanes and inbound u-turn lanes between Maryborough and Barolin Sts, and between Barolin and Targo Sts, will be closed from 3pm.

Between 4-10pm Bourbong St between Targo and Maryborough Sts will be closed. From 4.30-8.30pm Bourbong St between Walla and Targo Sts will be closed.

Tantitha St between Woongarra St and First Choice will be closed 4.30-8.30pm.