Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Road closure you need to know about before Pageant of Lights

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Bundaberg Regional Council's 2016 Pageant of Lights in Bourbong Street.
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Bundaberg Regional Council's 2016 Pageant of Lights in Bourbong Street. Mike Knott BUN011216PAGEANT43
Emma Reid
by

THE festive spirit is upon us and the parade that lights up the Rum City is about to make its way down the main street.

The Pageant of Lights will be held in the Bundaberg CBD on Thursday from 6pm to 9pm.

Bundaberg Regional Council advises of temporary road closures:

From 3pm on Thursday, parts of Bourbong St will be affected.

Outbound lanes and inbound u-turn lanes between Maryborough and Barolin Sts, and between Barolin and Targo Sts, will be closed from 3pm.

Between 4-10pm Bourbong St between Targo and Maryborough Sts will be closed. From 4.30-8.30pm Bourbong St between Walla and Targo Sts will be closed.

Tantitha St between Woongarra St and First Choice will be closed 4.30-8.30pm.

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg regional council christmas pageant of lights whatson what's on whats on

Bundaberg News Mail
New Filipino store will have you coming back for more

New Filipino store will have you coming back for more

JUST like the sign says, you'll find everything Filipino at the East Bundaberg's newest store.

Posy of marijuana'used for relaxation'

COURT: A child presented police officers with a bunch of marijuana his mother had been producing.

The woman, 37, pleaded guilty to producing a dangerous drug

Resident pooh-poohs unisex public toilets

UNISEX: The toilets in the IGA carpark in Woongarra Street.

"A man had spoken to them, saying 'I'll go in with you'.”

Amazon Australia: The big problem with the super-retailer

Amazon finally launched its Australian website overnight. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

“The Aussie retailers breathe a sigh of relief..."

Local Partners