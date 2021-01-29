Menu
The Bourbong St level crossing will be closed between McLean and Burrum St, from 8pm January 29 to 6am on February 1, dependent on weather conditions. Photo: Contributed.
News

ROAD CLOSURE: Queensland Rail starts work on Bundy line

Rhylea Millar
29th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Maintenance works have started on Bourbong St today, with both drivers and pedestrians asked to follow the detour provided.

The scheduled upgrades on the rail level crossing is part of Queensland Rail’s safety and reliability program consisting of rolling works on the North Coast rail line.

State Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said the works valued at $650,000, will be completed by more than 40 staff including local labourers and plant and machinery operators.

“The North Coast line is a critical link for freight and passenger rail services so safety needs to be our number one priority, particularly where rail meets road,” he said.

“As part of the upgrade, the rail team will cut, move and weld new rail and pour fresh asphalt through the crossing.”

The Bourbong St level crossing will be closed between McLean and Burrum St, from 8pm January 29 to 6am on February 1, dependent on weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to follow the detours via Burrum and Maryborough Sts during this time.

“The Bourbong Street level crossing will be closed to motorists and pedestrians for the duration of the upgrade,” he said.

“Traffic control will be in place to assist motorists with diversions, and a courtesy shuttle will operate to transport pedestrians around the crossing as needed.

“We thank Bundaberg residents for their patience while these important works take place.”

The works will support larger projects including the $21 million signalling and level crossing upgrade that was delivered by the Palaszczuk Government in Bundaberg, in late 2019.

For more information and service updates, click here.

