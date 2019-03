ROAD CLOSED: A car tried to cross the flooded Farnsfield Rd near Childers overnight.

RAINFALL has forced the closure of Farnsfield Rd near Childers.

Queensland Police are aware of a car which tried to cross the flooded area overnight, however it could not make it through.

The occupants of the vehicle are both safe.

Queensland Police put an order in to Bundaberg Regional Council for road closure signage today.

It is expected the road will be closed until tomorrow.

Remember if it's flooded forget it.