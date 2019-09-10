Road closed as crews battle blaze at Lowmead

A female rural fire fighter with hose and fire truck. She is dressed in protective clothing. firefighter fire generic

TABLELAND Road is currently closed between Fingerboard Road and Lowmead Road as firefighters work to contain the blaze at Lowmead.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services released a statement at 10.30am stating that a bushfire was travelling in a northerly direction from Seeds Road toward Tableland Road.

Multiple firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day and will be backburning in the area, including along Gorge Road, Seeds Road and Tableland Road.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

The efforts of local firefighters and the situational awareness of the community has been praised by Rural Fire Service area director Bundaberg Bruce Thompson in light of the fires gripping the state.

Mr Thompson said in the past several days they have had nine fires spark and the fact that this region hasn’t seen any homes under threat or uncontrollable fires was “a credit to the volunteers in the rural fire service” — dropping whatever they are doing to respond to the call for help without hesitation.

In addition to the quick work of our men and women in the rural service, Mr Thompson said the hasn’t been anyone dropping matches and the cane growers have made an effort to stop lighting their fires to reduce any risk.

Yesterday afternoon a fire broke out on Buxton Rd which affected about 20 acres.

Mr Thompson said this fire is not suspicious and is believed to have started accidentally, but was now under control.

Several crews are still there this morning to patrol the area up as some trees are still on fire and the wind is creating some concern.

Further north, there are still 13 crews working tirelessly to contain the grass and bushfire in Lowmead.

Mr Thompson said the Tableland Rd fire was initially threatening homes yesterday when it broke out about 2pm.

He said there were multiple rural and urban appliances on the scene with reports of trees coming down — something Mr Thompson said was normal for these fires.

Overnight there were dozers working to protect houses and sheds in the area, thankful the wind eased off around 2am, but Mr Thompson said the blaze was not yet contained properly.

Closer to Bundy, he said there was a fast-moving fire at Ashfield which impacted a cane field.

He said the property was near the sewage treatment plant and was contained quickly.

Mr Thompson thanked everyone for their vigilance during the dire fire season but urged they maintain caution, particularly when using power tools and mowers.

He said people should have a water supply on hand, should the equipment create a spark.

The local fire ban remains in place until midnight Sunday.

If you see a fire phone triple-0 immediately.