The crash happened just after 8am today.

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a multiple car crash in Norville.

It is believed two cars, a Toyota RAV4 and a Suburu Forester, collided at the intersection of Mimnagh and McNeilly Sts at about 8.07am.

Four patients are being assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

One lane of road is closed in the area as police, ambulance and fire crews assess the scene.