ROAD BLOCK: Community U-turns on Uber after slow start

LOSING TRACTION: Bundaberg locals are quickly switching off Uber after struggling to catch a ride.

IT'S been a bumpy start for Uber after the rideshare app kicked into gear for the Bundy region almost two weeks ago.

The promise of cheaper fares had party-goers and public transport enthusiasts racing to download the app when it launched on December 6, but there was only one problem.

Where are all the drivers?

About 20 people attended the driver information session at Brothers Sports Club only weeks before the app officially hit the road, but now users are struggling to find even one active driver to book for their trip.

Agitated community members took to Facebook to air their frustrations and warn others of the lack of available drivers.

"It (Uber) is meant to be up and running, but every time you use the app to order one, it comes up that there are no cars available... still advertising on seek for drivers so who knows,” Annette Barker said.

Some had more success than others.

"Used it last Friday night, but couldn't get one on Saturday,” Tomas O'Malley said.

Although Uber did not address the NewsMail's questions about community frustrations, a lack of drivers and what this means long-term, a spokesperson for the rideshare company said becoming a driver was a great way to make some extra cash for Christmas.

"Ridesharing offers locals the opportunity to earn extra income with the flexibility and dignity that comes with being their own boss,” the spokesperson said.

"Aussies across the country have embraced Uber as a safe, reliable and affordable way to get from A to B.

"We look forward to helping move Bundaberg locals around their city as more riders and driver-partners use the app regularly.”

The spokesperson said any readers interested in becoming an Uber driver was encouraged to visit the website for more information and to sign up.

