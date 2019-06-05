ROAD AWARENESS: Fatal crash act shocks class

AWARENESS: Bundaberg Christian College students Chloe Stallan, Kristoffer Apostol and Daniel Mackie act out a scene as RACQ, Bundaberg police, ambulance officers and undertakers have held a re-enactment of a fatal scene to help educate high school students on road safety.

AWARENESS: Bundaberg Christian College students Chloe Stallan, Kristoffer Apostol and Daniel Mackie act out a scene as RACQ, Bundaberg police, ambulance officers and undertakers have held a re-enactment of a fatal scene to help educate high school students on road safety. Tahlia Stehbens

AT A time where young drivers need to be reminded about road safety than ever, RACQ and emergency services are taking the message to the region's next generation of drivers.

In a mock fatal crash scenario, students of Bundaberg Chirstian College yesterday re-enacted what an emergency situation looked like.

The docudrama initiative is a preventative program aimed at educating young people on the realities of what speed and unsafe driving can lead to.

RACQ education officer David Webber said while the independence and freedom that comes with a provisional licence was exciting, the statistics of them dying out on the road was the stark reality.

"It's all about educating, empowering and equipping them to make positive choices and good decisions when it comes to their driving, and as a passenger,” Mr Webber said.

"We hope they come away knowing they have a voice, and they have a choice... and be able to identify, avoid and remove themselves from potentially dangerous driving situations. We just want to ensure that they are making good decisions and good choices that can keep them and their peers safe.”

AWARENESS: Bundaberg Christian College student Chloe Stallan plays a deceased passenger as RACQ, Bundaberg police, ambulance officers and undertakers have held a re-enactment of a fatal scene to help educate high school students on road safety. Tahlia Stehbens

Bundaberg police Sergeant Tim Marrinan said the program was aimed to emphasise the "fatal five” to ensure students involved got a sense of what emergency personnel dealt with at crash sites.

"We just want to get the message out to young people that they are over-represented in the crash statistics and fatalities,” Sgt Marrinan said.

"We want them to become aware of what we go through as humans, and they get to see a little bit of that up close and personal with what goes on when we attend these things, with what the police do, what the ambulance do and what the undertakers do.

"When we go for real, it's very confronting. I think that was honed in, the students were very sombre and very attentive, and that's the main aim of this.

"Kids aren't ten-foot-tall and bullet proof when they get behind a car. They make mistakes.

"They speed, they do dumb things. They get distracted easy, mobile phones, they don't wear seatbelts, they drink and drive, they drug and drive. All these things go towards contributing to accidents where people get killed - we want to stop that.”

Bundaberg Christian College student Quin Harbison, 16, is in the process of applying for his licence.

"Don't drink while you're driving, don't text, don't do anything that could harm anyone, even yourself, as you drive,” Mr Harbison said.

"It moved me, and hopefully it moved the other students.”

The initiative will be carried out St Luke's today along with other awareness lessons at other schools this week.