FLOODING: Hermans Road, Burnett Heads was covered with water on February 6.
News

Flooded road causes people to turn back

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
9th Feb 2020 3:50 PM

WET weather is causing people to have to turn around on Goodwood Road.

Water is over the road at Redridge causing drivers to turn back and drive through Childers.

As of 3.40pm there are no road closures due to flooding in Bundaberg and surrounds, however you can stay up to date online at https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said weather systems, including severe storms, are dumping heavy falls, leading to flash flooding.

"We all have a responsibility to make good decisions on the road to keep other drivers and ourselves safe," Mr Ryan said.

"But that is especially the case during extreme weather events.

"We are seeing significant amounts of rainfall in short periods of time which is having a big impact on many roads.

"Of course, if it's flooded forget it."

