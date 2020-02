Stacey Blee shared this image of the flooded Gooroolba Biggenden Road.

A MEMBER of the community has urged drivers to show caution when coming through Didcot due to a lot of rain falling quickly and flooding a road.

Stacey Blee said she could not cross Gooroolba Biggenden Road and as of 4.55pm today flood she said indicators demonstrated the water remained at 0.2m.

For live updates of flooded roads head to https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.