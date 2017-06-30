Riverside owners are sold on Bundy

NEW IN TOWN: The new owner of the Burnett Riverside Motel and H20 Restaurant, Paul Spiteri, with general manager Andrew Zeims.

THE Burnett Riverside Motel, which towers over Quay St and the mighty Burnett River, has new owners. Their mission? To make it "number one”.

Entrepreneurs Paul Spiteri and his partner Karen Bradshaw have transformed motels in the Darling Downs and New South Wales - and the Gold Coast couple were so taken by Bundaberg they have chosen it as the site of their latest investment.

They settled on the business on Thursday and Mr Spiteri and general manager Andrew Zeims are keen to get cracking.

"We've been looking for a long time for the right property; they're few and far between,” Mr Spiteri said of the search for their next project.

"We've looked at a lot of properties that look good on paper and you turn up and say, 'Oh'.”

FOR SALE: New owner of the Burnett Riverside Motel Paul Spiteri and general manager Andrew Zeims are keen to get started. Contributed

But when they laid eyes on the Quay St business, "We just went 'Wow, what a great spot' straight away”.

Mr Spiteri admitted he hadn't been to Bundaberg before, "because if you drive north, you bypass it”.

He was surprised by the amount of activity in the city and he and Mr Zeims were impressed with this week's announcement that Bundaberg was among the top five fastest growing regional cities in Australia, according to the Regional Australia Institute.

"We want to be part of places that are going somewhere,” Mr Spiteri said.

"There's plenty here to see and do.”

Now the work begins on the property, including restaurant H2O, which already has a reputation for fine dining.

FOR SALE: The Burnett Riverside Motel has gone on the market, advertised with a sale price of more than $8 million. Photo Contributed Contributed

"This has great street appeal and the restaurant is sensational,” Mr Zeims said.

"Now is our opportunity to put this property where it should be, at number one.”

They plan to "refresh” rather than renovate the property, and will re-evaluate the restaurant menu as well as touches like furniture and fittings.

"Being right on the river with a beautiful outlook, we just want to enhance what they've been doing here,” Mr Spiteri said.

"It's a fantastic opportunity and a fantastic location.

"We look forward to showcasing what we can do here.”

Mr Spiteri and Ms Bradshaw built their first motel, the Coachman's Inn in Warwick, 12 years ago and it has been voted the best four-star motel in Australia.

Mr Zeims will be the on-site "face” of the business as the general manager.

They have kept all the current staff and plan to embrace the local produce the region is famous for.

FOR SALE: The Burnett Riverside Motel has gone on the market, advertised with a sale price of more than $8 million. Photo Contributed Contributed

UNDER THE HAMMER

RESORT Brokers Australia agent Len Booth said he couldn't disclose the price for the Riveside Motel and H2O bundle - but you can be sure it was a hefty sum.

The property was advertised for $8.45 million.

"We sold the business separate to the freehold (title),” Mr Booth explained.

"They've leased it for 30 years for a very large amount of money.

"The freehold investment is sold as well and that settles mid-July.”

Mr Booth sold the property to the previous owner, who declined to comment, in 2010 for $7.5 million.

"This time we've sold it for more than that.”